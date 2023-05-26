ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some of Albuquerque’s finest baseball players in recent years got together prior to Friday night’s Isotopes game. Mitch Garver, Austin House, Brian Cavasos-Galvez and Jordan Pacheco reunited and kept the brotherhood alive.

” When you come from Albuquerque everyone is kind of brothers one way or another, and especially when you are baseball players,” House said. “So, Mitchell and I, he has been my catcher since I was 5 or 6 years old, and to see what he is doing is awesome and I couldn’t be anymore proud of him.”

Meanwhile, the UNM men’s golf team opened up the national tournament on Friday. The Lobos started the day strong with an even par front nine, but shot 13 over on the back.

“Yeah, a couple of guys had a tough time finishing,” coach Millican said. “I know Albert Bonneta didn’t seem to be playing well all day. I mean, it was a tough start, but this was our first time seeing this place tuned up the way it is, so we know what to expect now.”

In other news, New Mexico United is back on the pitch on Saturday against defending champion San Antonio. There are high hopes for Sergio Rivas going into the match, as he has scored in each of the last four games.

“I think all of these guys can tell how much he has matured, taking care of his body, and putting himself in the best situation to be the best version of himself,” coach Prince said. “As far as talent wise, him scoring goals and getting assists, I am not surprised by that, and if he continues to do these right things he is going to put himself in a great situation to have a phenomenal year.”