NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Paradise Hills Little League softball team fought for their right to remain in the southwest regional on Tuesday. With a 1-1 record in the tournament coming into the day, the girls faced the team that gave them a loss in the opening round, Texas East. It was a similar story on Tuesday, as Paradise Hills lost, thus eliminating the team from the tournament.

In other news, La Cueva sophomore Reid Jacobson has been selected for the USA baseball 15U training camp roster. Jacobson is one of 64 athletes vying for a spot on the national team, and he is the only player selected from New Mexico.

“Its an honor, you know, to be able to play for USA. I mean, everyone grows up, its our country, and to be able to play for New Mexico too, I know not a lot of people associate baseball in New Mexico,” Jacobson said. “I am playing for everyone here, I am not just playing for myself. I am playing for all of ABA, I am playing for all of Albuquerque, and for all of New Mexico.”

Meanwhile, Isotopes catcher Carlos Perez recently achieved a milestone with the team. Perez currently has 19 homeruns this season, his latest being his 100th career long ball in the minor leagues.

“I know my last couple of years I have been hitting really well, a lot of homers, but I don’t realize that I have 100 career homers,” said Perez. “You know, I am trying to keep the same thing that I did the first half and I am trying to help the team win, that’s the most important thing, and be aggressive there and play hard.”

Also, KRQE Sports met up with new Valley High School football coach Billy Cobos. The first year lead man spoke about the culture he is trying to bring to the Vikings.

“We are trying to bring back a tradition and make it consistent, and be a top 5 team or program in the state in class 5A every year,” Cobos said. “Hopefully, the kids will buy in and the coaches buy in and we are off and running.”