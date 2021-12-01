Sports Desk: Lobos win first of two-game series against NMSU

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The latest edition of the Rio Grande Rivalry is unlike anything we’ve seen — partially because we couldn’t see anything. Tuesday night’s matchup between the Lobos and Aggies included a power outage in the first half that delayed the game for almost an hour. “We wanted to play the game,” says Lobo head coach Richard Pitino. “I was hoping they fix it, but they told us half of the campus is out of power. I’m not much of a handyman, you ask my wife. So, I had no idea what to do there. Somebody came out with an extension cord and that’s going to fix it. But, it was great we were able to play it for everybody.”

The game was able to resume and the Lobos won the first of the two-game series 101-94. The rematch is set for Monday night at the Pit.

Meanwhile, the UNM women’s basketball team duked it out with Grambling State at the Pit. It was a special night for Lobos head coach, Mike Bradbury, as he picked up his 100th win at UNM. Bradbury was awarded a game ball and received a celebratory water jug dumping from his players. The team will start its portion of the Rio Grande Rivalry when they host NMSU on Friday at 7 p.m.

Lastly, an update on a Miami Herald report that linked Lobo athletic director, Eddie Nuñez, to the same job at the University of Miami. In a Wednesday press conference, Nuñez said his focus is solely on UNM. “I’m honored and very humbled that my name is thrown out for some opportunities and it’s really a testament to our staff and everybody, what we’ve done here over the last five years. I’m committed to UNM. I appreciate the responses that I’ve received online and heck I even think I got an email today from one of their fans saying look forward to seeing you here. I’m here. I have not communicated, taken any jobs, accepted anything. I am here.”