Sports Desk: Lobos will try to guard perfect home record against 4th-ranked SDSU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team has been perfect at home all season, sitting on a 13-0 record at Dreamstyle Arena. That undefeated streak will get its stiffest challenge to date when fourth-ranked and undefeated San Diego State comes to town Wednesday night.

It will be the second straight season that the Lobos will face one of their Mountain West Conference opponents who happens to be in the top ten in rankings. Last season, Nevada came to The Pit and left with a loss.

“It’s so cool, to be honest with you, to have a game like that last year, to have a game like that this year,” said UNM head coach Paul Weir. “These opportunities come here and there, you never know. To kind of get them in back-to-back years is an amazing opportunity for us, for our players, for our fans, for everyone to kind of enjoy a team of undefeated caliber, top five in the country.”

The Aztecs are 21-0. The Lobos are 16-6 and 5-4 in the Mountain West.

Meanwhile, the Lobo women’s basketball team is on the road again. They are playing at noon for the second time in three games. The Lobos are at San Diego State.

New Mexico State will get an opportunity to continue its dominance of the Western Athletic Conference. The defending WAC champions are currently streaking through the conference with a 6-0 league record. The Aggies are on a nine-game win streak and host Cal State Bakersfield Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego is ready for the biggest challenge of his career. He will face Ronnie Baldonado of the Philippines for the vacant American Boxing Federation Continental Americas Flyweight title. Baldonado is one of Manny Pacquiao’s fighters and has a 15-2 record. Griego is 10-0.

UNM head football coach Danny Gonzales continues recruitment of his first-class at New Mexico. Gonzales said the needs are everywhere, but recruiting has gone very well.