ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team is coming off a bye week, but so is their opponent this week. UNM is taking on Utah State as they enter their final month of action.

“Overall, they’re a pretty good defense, but I think we have a good offense and I think the bye weekend last practice has helped us, helped us develop a lot more on offense,” Justin Holaday said.

Meanwhile the regular season for the UNM basketball team starts Monday. The Lobos are hosting Southern Utah.

“There are no excuses in my opinion to not be substantially better than last year,” coach Pitino said. “So, that needs to be clear when you watch us play because the top of our league is going to be right there. So, we better be able to figure that out early.”

Also, the women’s basketball team won their final exhibition game on Thursday night. The Lobos identity of a shooting team was in full effect, as they hit on 14 three point shots.

“Obviously we’re a shooting team so when we go out there and go three for three, four for four, it’s a great start,” Viane Cumber said. “It gets everybody hyped up a little bit and gets us going a little bit. So, yes that was great.”