Sports Desk: Lobos to play CSU Tuesday night

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Paul Weir will be one assistant short when his Lobos face off against Colorado State Tuesday night. Assistant Coach Scott Padgett had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The person who tested positive is not a part of the Lobo basketball program. Padgett tested negative twice and has already started to self-quarantine. Lobo players were tested for COVID-19 again and those tests have come back negative. The Lobos and Colorado State have agreed to go forward with the game at 9 p.m. in Ft. Collins, Co. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

In other sports news, Anthony Mathis will make his G-League debut with the Austin Spurs Wednesday. The former Oregon and Lobos guard is enjoying his professional basketball experience. “It’s a lot better than I expected it to be,” said Mathis. “Everybody is just a team guy. Sometimes in the G League, you never know. Some of these guys come in and try to score 40 points per game. But, our team is really selfless. I mean we have really good point guards, really good wings, really good bigs. So, we’re a really well-rounded team.”

The University of New Mexico football makes it a total of five local products signing on with Head Coach Danny Gonzales. Jeston Webskowski became the fifth signing with the Lobos Tuesday. The talented running back from Clovis high school rushed for over 1,700 yards his junior season.

Six-foot-five, 315-pound offensive lineman Christian Griego from Los Lunas has signed with Eastern New Mexico. Griego will major in physical therapy.

New Mexico State football is close to finalizing a deal to play a spring season at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. The three-game schedule starts with a Feb. 20 date against Tarleton State.

Lastly, UNM volleyball swept their first Mountain West match last weekend. The Lobos also swept the weekly league honors with a pair of freshman. It could be a special season for coach Jon Newman Gonchar.”We’re just loving the amount of buy in, the investment, the engagement that these athletes are having with this process right now,” said Gonchar. The Lobos are at Wyoming Friday and Saturday.