ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team is set to play their second game of the regular season on Friday night when they host South Alabama. It’s still early in the season, and teams are still searching for their identity.

“You don’t know what to expect early,” coach Pitino said. “Scouting isn’t really in play, you don’t have a lot of film. Teams are going to throw a lot at you. You got to be able to adjust to playing in a system different than what you been going against with us, for the last couple months”

Meanwhile the Lobo women’s team is set to host their first home game on Saturday against Houston. UNM is coming off a loss to Southern Utah, and the team is looking to get the season on track.

“Whatever was in that game, if it was jitters, if it was anything, we got the first game out of the way,” said Shai McGruder. “So, now coming into this one its, we have been this and now its time to play.”

In other news, local boxer Abraham Perez returns to the ring on Saturday for his sixth pro fight. The undefeated “Hammer” is taking on 6-1 David Vargas at the Inn of the Mountain Gods. Perez credits his time training for the Olympics for his success.

“The sparring that I had over there at the camps, at the Olympic training center, I was sparring people from different countries. You get tall people, you get short people, you get southpaws, you get orthodox fighters. All that has definitely played an important role in getting me prepared to the pros, you know.”