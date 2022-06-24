ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM announced on Friday that the men’s basketball team will host a tournament for the first time in 15 years. The Lobo Classic will feature Jacksonville State, North Dakota State and Northern Colorado from November 25-27.

“The best thing for all of those guys is competition,” said coach Pitino. “We didn’t have, we just didn’t have that, and its not that the players weren’t good, but you had some young guys, you had some injuries, but the bottom line is that’s the best thing for them on a daily basis, because they all want to be pros, and the best thing in the world for them is healthy competition.”

In other news, New Mexico United finally returns to Isotopes Park on Saturday after over a month of playing on the road.

“Obviously being here at home, its a different feeling,” Cristian Nava said. “You feel better, fans cheering you on no matter what you do, its exciting.”

“All that is is opportunity,” coach Prince said. “And with opportunity, you can go and take advantage of that opportunity, or you can let it slip. And that’s what’s important about every day.”

Meanwhile the Duke City Gladiators look to snap a two game losing streak on Saturday against Northern Arizona, who has the top record in the conference.

“So, the guys understand that we have to become a team before we can compete against anyone else, and we got to stop doing these self inflicting wounds that we keep causing, and they got to understand that we have to play 4 quarters of perfect football,” said coach Carter. “At the end of the day, we are under .500 because we made those mistakes, not because of the other teams. So, we know what we got to do and hopefully this week, I know that this week we will be much better.”