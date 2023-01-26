ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The No. 25 UNM basketball team is set to the return to the Pit on Friday night. The Lobos, 18-3, are hosting 12-9 Air Force and looking to bounce back after a loss to Nevada.

“When you lose by 3, you don’t need to tear up everything and burn everything down, like we could have won,” said coach Pitino. “In all three of our losses we could have won. So, it was business as usual, there were a lot of things we did well and there were a lot of things down the stretch we didn’t do well, and we address them and move on.”

The program (and the Pit) recently got some national exposure from a SI article and Lobo nation is part of the excitement. Fans have been pouring into the Pit all season, and Friday will be no different, as more than 14,000 tickets have been sold.

“Attendance is dwindling everywhere, its just is in every sport, and for our attendance to be rising like it is, that’s only going to continue to build the program. So, I said it from day one, I chose the job because of the Pit and the fans, our players choose this program because of the Pit and the fans, and if we continue to do that we are going to continue to build really good teams.”

In other news, the metro wrestling tournament is set to begin on Wednesday at Volcano Vista. La Cueva won the weekend last year, and is set to contend again in 2023 with a strong lineup.

“You know this is going to be one of the first weekends that I am going to have everybody in my lineup, expect for like one of my studs,” said coach Posa. “Yeah, we are definitely wanting to repeat. I really feel that from 139 all the way up to heavyweight we are a very tough team to beat.”