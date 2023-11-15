ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The taste of defeat has been in the Lobos mouth for a week following a loss to Saint Mary’s last Thursday. The Lobos were without standout guard Jaelen House in that game due to a hip injury, and they will be without him again on Thursday for the Lobos game against UT Arlington. The team is 1-3 all-time without Hose, with the one win coming against Western New Mexico in 2021.

“We want this to heal so that he can play moving forward,” said coach Pitino. “We don’t want this to be a play one game, out a week. We can’t have that. So, the goal is, he’s not a hundred percent. The goal is to get him to a hundred percent so he can roll the rest of the year.”

In other news, Austin Trout has entered a new chapter of his combat career. While he will still continue to fight, he is also entering the coaching ring for a Houston based team in the Team Combat League.

“I see this being and growing into something that can take over in the Olympics, for boxing anyways. This can be something that fighters can set themselves on an international level and stage and compete against the best in the world.”

Also, New Mexico United announced on Wednesday that defender Kalen Ryden has signed a new contract for the 2024 season. Ryden is the all-time club leader in clearances, aerial duels won and blocks. He now enters his 5th season with the club.