Sports Desk: Lobos’ Terry Wilson is Manning Award Quarterback of the Week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Add another honor to the resume of Terry Wilson. The University of New Mexico Lobos quarterback was named Manning Award Quarterback of the Week Thursday. Wilson beat out seven other Manning Award Stars of the Week in the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Facebook contest.

It’s the second time Wilson has won the honor. The University of Kentucky graduate transfer picked up the honor in 2018 while still leading the Wildcats. Wilson had 381 yards passing, the most passing yards for a Lobo since 2003, and three touchdowns in a victory over New Mexico State last week.

“It’s going pretty smooth,” said Wilson. “It’s going good, 2-0. That’s the biggest and important thing right now we’re 2-0 and we’re getting some wins and most importantly we’re actually having fun out there. We’re really putting everything that we’re learning on this practice field, putting out there into the game field. There’s still things we need to clean up, but we’re having fun and just letting it eat.”

Wilson and the Lobos are at number five Texas A&M Saturday. Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher has done his homework on Wilson and some of the other skill players on the Lobos roster. “You go look at them, the quarterback, the guy who played at Kentucky couple of years ago when we played out there, athletic. He threw for 300 and something yards last week, can run. He’s athletic as heck, can run. We slip up one second, he’s around the corner. The back’s a good player. Got a receiver, returner averaging almost 40 something yards a return, put returns, kickoff returns, punts and kickoffs. They’re all over the place.”

The Lobos are double-digit underdogs at Texas A&M.

In other sports news, the Denver Broncos are at the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday. Can the Broncos maintain the momentum they picked up in week one of the NFL.

Lastly, New Mexico’s own Carlos Condit has decided to retire from competition in MMA. The 37-year-old Condit leaves the sport after 20 years, 13 of those years were spent as a UFC fighter. Condit was once the UFC Interim Champion in the welterweight division.