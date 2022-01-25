Sports Desk: Lobos take on Fresno State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Pitino and the Lobo men’s basketball team will look to break through to their first conference victory of the season on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs are 13-5 on the season and have one of the top defenses in the country, however UNM has history on its side, as Fresno State only has two wins in 13 trips to The Pit. “Even though we haven’t won a Mountain West game, I mean, I feel like we can hang with anybody in the league,” said Jay Allen-Tovar. “We just got to figure out how to win in the end. I just want one taste of a Mountain West win.” The game starts at 7 p.m. and will stream on Stadium.

Meanwhile the women’s basketball team has yet to lose a conference game, and added a 30 point victory to the résumé on Tuesday night. Every player on the roster got into the action against San Jose State, including freshman and former Sandia High School standout, Vianè Cumber. She was one one of two Lobos to finish in double figures with 14 points. “Coach always tell us to be ready because we never know when it’s our chance and so, we just try to stay locked in,” said Cumber “You know, we compete in practice too. So, we always feel like once we get our opportunity we’re always really ready.” The Lobos are now 14-4 overall and 8-0 against Mountain West opponents. Up next for UNM is UNLV on Thursday.

In other news, the UNM hockey team reached its fundraising goal of $16,000 that will allow the team to play in the postseason. The team still has another matchup before the nationals but the team is already eager to make a run. “I wanted to skip conference but they wouldn’t let me it would be a forfeit and make me ineligible for the national tournament,” said coach Harvey. “So, that’s why we were desperate to raise enough money to go to two playoffs and they’re both in St. Louis. They’re 30 days apart.” The Lobos still have another match before that. They will play Dallas Baptist at Outpost Ice Arena Feb. 4-5.

Lastly, New Mexico United made the first trade in franchise history on Tuesday. The club will be acquiring forward Jerome Kieswetter from FC Tulsa in exchange for Brian Brown. Kieswetter joins United with over a decade of professional experience, including time with the national team. He will be playing against many of his former teammates this season, but isn’t afraid of getting physical with them on the pitch.

“Business is business,” said Kieswetter. “You can’t, you don’t have any friends in this business. If I would play against my mother I would try to score. If I would play against my kid, I would tackle my kid. So, at the end of the day, I shake hands with everybody, but if it’s within the 90 minutes, it’s no friends.”

New Mexico United will open up its 2022 season on March 13 against Las Vegas Lights FC.