ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball snapped a seven game losing streak to Fresno State on Tuesday night. The win improves the Lobos to 21-9 on the year.

“I was walking into this building today and I felt like a little trauma from the last game that we had and I’m proud of our guys to be able to bounce back and play as well as we did,” coach Pitino said. “I thought we were phenomenal offensively. We were way better in the second half defensively.”

The Lobo women also defeated Fresno State on Tuesday night. UNM won 88-68 led by Tay Duff with 27 points.

In other news, the Albuquerque boys basketball team secured the top seed in the upcoming state tournament. It is a major turnaround for a program that has not had much postseason success since the 90s.

“We’re all really motivated to do something and to put another championship on our wall, so we always look back at history with the Brown brothers and saw their greatness when they were here,” said guard Kellan Gehres. “We want to keep adding to it, keep adding history and keep putting state championships on our walls.”

Also another running back is turning heads at UNM spring football. ULM transfer Andrew Henry joined the Lobos with one year of eligibility remaining and he’s planning on using it to elevate him to the next level.

“With this being my last year, getting ready for the NFL and my dreams, I’m trying to become an all around back,” said Henry. “So, I’ve been working on my pass pro a little bit more, just the small details that cameras and fans don’t really care about. Like, carrying my fakes out, blocking. So, right now I would say I’m an all around back, but from the past, explosive big plays is what I do.”