Sports Desk: Lobos take aim at CSU Rams; Boxer Rob Duran ready for New Mexico debut

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The last time the Lobos shared the court with Colorado State, they walked away with a victory and 23 points and 10 rebounds performance from Makuach Maluach.

Maluach has been in the shadow of new teammates like JaQuan Lyle and Zane Martin this season, but he is still a major contributor. In fact, his teammates believe he is a very important part of what they do.

“Makuach is just a selfless guy,” said Lobos guard JaQuan Lyle. “He never complains about anything no matter whatever it may be. He’s just a real selfless guy and you can tell he is all in it for the team, and no matter what it takes he is willing to do. I think he’s the most important guy on our team. He’s our glue guy.”

The Lobos and Colorado State Rams have a 7 p.m. start time in Ft. Collins, Colorado.

The New Mexico State Aggies are playing the first of a three-game road trip Thursday. The Aggies are in Orem, Utah for a game against Utah Valley. The defending WAC champion Aggies are perfect in league play at 3-0.

The Lobo women’s basketball team is hosting Colorado State. The Rams like to slow the game down and attack hard in the paint.

“They’re very aggressive,” said Lobos forward Jordan Hosey. “We haven’t seen a team that aggressive in the post area, so I think that is probably the only challenge that we’re probably going to face.”

New Lobos’ football coach Danny Gonzales is already making good on his word of recruiting local players. Gonzales has offered scholarships to a pair of players from Class 6A champion Cleveland High School — running back Dorian Lewis and receiver Tre Watson.

“When I was here before our best players were from New Mexico,” said Gonzales. “If New Mexico kids don’t want to come here, I’m a New Mexico kid, I’m going to cheer them on. I’m going to support them in any way that I can, but we are going to work our tails off to keep them home.”

Rob Duran Jr. said last year that he wanted to make New Mexico his fighting home away from home. The New York boxer and son of boxing great Roberto Duran is getting his wish. Duran Jr. will fight David Vargas of El Paso, Texas on a card promoted by Holmes Boxing. The Cold War 5 card will be at the Marriott Pyramid North on February 8.