Sports Desk: Lobos stay mum on starting QB during game week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to naming his starting quarterback, University of New Mexico Head Coach Bob Davie is playing it close to the vest. Davie was not ready to say who will be his signal-caller when asked at practice Monday. Four quarterbacks are in the mix to be the starter.

“You know, we are just going to let the week play out,” said Davie. “I really am comfortable, quite honestly, and I mean this, any one of the four. So we’ll make that decision and the first anybody will know about it is Saturday when we trot out there and take that first snap.”

The Lobos are hosting Sam Houston State in their season opener Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Spirit Stick poll is up and running for week two of competition. The Belen Eagles won week one.

Also on the Sports Desk, when Duke City Gladiators owner Gina Thomas asked a friend to help with the branding of the team she bought back in January, she didn’t know it was going to lead to a documentary about redemption. But that’s what happened, as her friend, Adam Raby, has put stories of the lives of some of the members of the Gladiators on film.

Finally, the Albuquerque Isotopes have a pair of players selected to the All PCL Team. Outfielders Sam Hillard and Yonathan Daza were also all-star selections earlier in the year.