Sports Desk: Lobos spring football starts with plenty of optimism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Day one of spring football for the University of New Mexico Lobos looked a lot different than it did last year. “We’re further ahead than we were obviously,” said Lobos head football coach Danny Gonzales. “We don’t have to yell at them where to go. We don’t have to yell at them how fast to get there. They know what we expect them to do, how we expect them to get there. So the organization was better. I thought the tempo at practice was a lot better,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales is heading into his second season leading the Lobos. The first year was challenging. While trying to change the culture of a team that was used to losing, Gonzales also had to deal with the challenges brought on by COVID-19. The Lobos played seven games, all on the road, setting up shop in Las Vegas, Nevada. The state health order in New Mexico didn’t allow full practice or live competition. The Lobos lost their first five games, but closed with a two-game win streak and found a starting quarterback during the run. Isaiah Chavez is the number one quarterback in spring football. Gonzales also said all positions are open so Chavez still has to compete to keep his spot. “I have a lot of high hopes obviously for myself, but for the team as well,” said Chavez. The Lobos will resume spring practice Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

In other sports news, Lobo men’s basketball Coach Paul Weir issued a statement through a letter he wrote about his pending departure at the end of the season. The Lobos are at Colorado State Wednesday for their last game of the regular season. The game has a 6 p.m. start time on the Mountain West Network.

The Lobo women’s basketball team series against Colorado State has a start time. The games Thursday and Friday will be held at The Pit and start at 5 p.m. The Lobos and Rams will decide the Mountain West regular-season champion in the series. Lobos guard LaTascya Duff is the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Also, New Mexico State men’s basketball beat Rio Grande Valley 69-51 Tuesday at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso. The 69-51 victory improved the Aggies record to 8-7 overall and 5-6 in the WAC. The Aggies are at Dixie State for a two-game series starting Friday.

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that the start of the Triple-A season will be delayed. The Albuquerque Isotopes are now scheduled to begin the 2021 season on May 6, when they host the Sugar Land Skeeters.