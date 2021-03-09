Sports Desk: Lobos senior Maluach named 3rd team in all-MW

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – He has been the most consistent player on a Lobos basketball team that struggled mightily this season. Makuach Maluach was rewarded for his efforts with the Lobos Tuesday, being named third-team All-Mountain West. Maluach was the only Lobo selected for any postseason honor.

Maluach scored 10 or more points in all but four games for the Lobos this season. He had seven games where he scored 20 or more points, including a 30 point outburst against Wyoming. San Diego State star Matt Mitchell was named Player of the Year. His coach, Brian Dutcher was named Mountain West Coach of the Year.

In other sports news, the competition at kicker for the University of New Mexico Lobos football team is tight. Head Coach Danny Gonzales calls it a dead heat between Andrew Shelley and George Steinkamp. Both players have had the job and lost it in the past. So, experience is not a problem.

What could separate the two players? “Consistency,” said Gonzales. “One of them just have to decide that they are going to be the guy and just not miss. Right now they both go on a streak where they will hit four or five in a row and then they will miss one. They will miss two. They will hit the pole. Everything just goes. I mean they need to be mentally tougher.”

The Highland Hornets football team is excited that high school sports are back on in New Mexico. While the Hornets are excited, they are facing an opponent before the first snap of the football. That opponent is numbered as the Hornets are under 30 deep in players.

“You know, this summer we had great numbers and then COVID,” said Hornets Head Coach Phil Lovato. “We got shut down. We ended up losing about 29 athletes. A lot of those that we tried to get back, can’t find them. Some of them are, you know, I got to work coach. It’s a whole another story than people realize.”