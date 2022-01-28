NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – They are two Mountain West programs in rebuilding mode. The UNM Lobos and San Jose State men’s basketball teams are also looking for a first league win. One team is going to be disappointed after Friday night when the two square off at The Pit in Albuquerque. The Lobos are nursing a seven-game losing skid while the Spartans have lost six in a row. Game time is 7 p.m. and will be streamed on the Mountain West Network.

In other sports news, the Lobo women’s basketball team suffered its first defeat in conference play Thursday night. UNLV defeated the defending champions of the Mountain West 85-79. The Lobos will try to salvage their two-game road trip with a split when they meet San Diego State at 1 p.m. Saturday.

New Mexico State men’s basketball hasn’t lost a conference home game since 2017. The WAC preseason favorite plans to keep it that way Saturday night when they host last year’s league champion and rival Grand Canyon. “It will be a charged environment and I think both teams will be playing really, really hard,” said NMSU head coach Chris Jans. “I think it will be an awesome game for the fans to watch both in person and on TV, just because of what’s at stake.”

Davion Franklin will resume his quest to clear out the heavyweight division in Bellator next month. Franklin will face Said Sowma at Bellator 274 February 19 in Uncasville, Connecticut. “Truthfully, he’s just someone else who is in my way, if I’m being honest with you,” said Franklin. “I think he has good cardio and he’s a tough guy. He doesn’t seem like a guy whose gonna quit. I hope he brings the fight because I’m bringing my fight. I’m bringing my A-game so hopefully, he will bring his A-game.”

UNM track and field indoor season continue Saturday in the UNM Team Open. Twenty-one collegiate teams are competing at the Albuquerque Convention Center starting Saturday at 9 a.m.

New Mexico United defender Saalih Muhammad announced his retirement from professional soccer Friday. Muhammad spent three seasons with New Mexico. He scored one goal, had 15 interceptions and 15 clearances.