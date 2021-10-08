Sports Desk: Lobos, San Diego State defense will look familiar to both offenses

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There might be a wrinkle here or there, but for the most part the defense run by the University of New Mexico Lobos and San Diego State Aztecs will look similar to both offenses when the two meet on the football field Saturday. That’s because that defense is connected by one man.

Rocky Long is famous for the 3-3-5 defense. He was head coach at both schools and also defensive coordinator at both. He is currently the defensive coordinator at New Mexico. “We practice, you know, against our defense in fall camp every day,” said UNM quarterback Terry Wilson. “We got to see a lot of unique things from them. Coach Long does a lot of different things with those guys so similar to San Diego State.”

San Diego State running back and kick returner Jordan Byrd feels the same way about New Mexico. He was also asked about playing against Lobo’s all-conference safety Jerrick Reed II. “We seen that defense everyday, but he’s a good player,” said Byrd. “There’s a lot of good players on that team. I played against some of them that are on defense as well. So, it’s going to be a really good and fun game.”

Byrd played high school football in Albuquerque for the Manzano Monarchs. The 2-3 Lobos and 4-0 Aztecs game start at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be the Mountain West opener for the 25th ranked Aztecs. The Lobos are 0-1 in league play.

In other sports news, New Mexico State played at defending Mountain West regular-season champion San Jose State last week and is facing league member Nevada Saturday. It will be the fifth game against a Mountain West opponent for the Aggies this season. So far, the Aggies are winless against the league. The Aggies will play seven games against the Mountain West against six different opponents before seasons end. Saturday’s game between the Aggies and Nevada starts at 8:30 p.m. in Reno.

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros defeated the Chicago White Sox 9-4 Friday to take a two games to none lead in their American League Divisional Series. Game three is in Chicago Sunday.

New Mexico United returns to the pitch Saturday to host RGV. It will be the third match in seven days for New Mexico who continues to hang on to the fourth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference Mountain Division.

UNM women’s soccer is on the road at Nevada Friday. The defending Mountain West Champion Lobos are 4-0 in conference play and 9-2 overall, riding an eight-game win streak.

The New Mexico Runners released its schedule for the season. The runners will play 12 games with half being at home at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The home portion of the schedule starts on Jan. 1 when the Runners host Amarillo.