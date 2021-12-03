Sports Desk: Lobos, Rio Grande Rivalry heating up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos took game one of the Rio Grande Rivalry but are set to face the Aggies again on Monday night. Game one was a very high-scoring affair, 101-94 but UNM coach Richard Pitino doesn’t expect that same type of offense the second time around.

“I think we got a lot of points from the foul line, 35 points I believe from the foul line, that’s a lot of points,” says Pitino. “We gave up 27, you know, offensively did some good things. In hindsight, we scored 101 points sure, but we gave up 94. I think both coaches understand that our defense got to get significantly better.”

The rematch will tip-off at 7 p.m. and will stream on the Mountain West Network.

Meanwhile, the women will duke it out in their first game of the Rio Grande Rivalry Friday night. It will be the first matchup against the Aggies for several international players on the Lobos, including Spaniard, Paula Reus. She has a total of 20 points in seven games this season and is still working on translating her performances in practice to games.

“She’s active and she just knows how to play,” says Head Coach Mike Bradbury. “I’m telling you, I know I keep telling you she’s really good. Our players think she’s really good. I’m telling you she makes all of those shots in practice. They just haven’t went in in a game. I believe that they’re going to.”

In other news, the New Mexico United Academy is competing in the USL Academy playoffs. On Friday, United Academy tried to bounce back after suffering a loss on day one of the playoffs. It was a different story this time, however, as United Academy came out with the win 3-1.

“To be honest, the biggest thing that impressed me today was the maturity of the boys,” says Head Coach Paul Leese. “You know we had a good performance yesterday that tailed off towards the end of the game. We lost it. Today we came out and played really well and we were a goal down. I think for a lot of teams that could have crushed them. But, the boys showed tremendous maturity. They still kept playing their game.”

New Mexico United Academy will play again Saturday at 9 a.m.