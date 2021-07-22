Sports Desk: Lobos’ Reed named All-Mountain West on defense

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico defensive back Jerrick Reed II is the first Lobo since 2018 to make the preseason All-Mountain West Conference first team. Reed II found out about his selection on the second day of the Mountain West Media Summit in Las Vegas. “Personally it just feels great to be acknowledged because of all the hard work that I have put in myself, but, you know, it’s great for the university as well,” said Reed.

Reed led the nation in interceptions during part of the COVID shortened 2020 season. He believes the best is yet to come as he gets another year to play under a changed culture ushered in by second-year head coach Danny Gonzales. “Genuinely I feel like the team that we have now and the coaches that we have now if this isn’t the best year, I don’t know what is,” said Reed.

Lobos veteran offensively lineman, like Reed, was around during the former coaching staff and also feels the change that has come in. “You know, it’s not the Lobos of the past this is new,” said Stapley. “There is more energy. There is just a better feel about it right now. You can just tell with this coaching staff that the culture is there to win games.”

The Lobos open the season at home against Houston Baptist Sep. 2.

In other sports news, former La Cueva High and Texas Tech running back Ronnie Daniels is getting another shot at football. The multi-talented Daniels has been added to the roster of the Duke City Gladiators after many years out of football. Daniels, who only spent one year at Texas Tech, watched his career take a downward spiral. That all changed a week ago with a chance meeting at a gas station.

The Albuquerque Isotopes are back on the diamond Thursday for a six-game road trip at El Paso.

West Mesa Little League Softball is ready to represent New Mexico. The 11 and 12-year-old state champions are headed to the Southwest Regionals in Waco, Texas. West Mesa will play their first game against Colorado Sunday morning at 10 am. The team spent their Thursday washing cars at West Mesa Little League field to raise funds for their trip.