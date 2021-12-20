Sports Desk: Lobos ready for a break

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Lobos have dropped two straight, and with the holiday break on the horizon, it’s easy to forget about basketball. However, coach Richard Pitino must stay focused as the team prepares for the final non-conference game of the season on Tuesday against Norfolk State.

“Not going to be an easy game, by any means,” says Pitino. “You cannot focus on your flight, you can’t focus on any of that. Every coach hates that game. They hate it. Let’s get a win. Let’s find a way and then get a break.” The game against Norfolk State is at 7 p.m.

Sticking with Lobo basketball, Shai McGruder of the women’s team has been selected as Mountain West player of the week. The senior had her third double-double of the season on Sunday against UTEP with 18 points and 14 rebounds. McGruder also had five blocks, three steals and two assists against the Miners. The Lobos will start conference play against San Jose State on Tuesday, December 28.

Meanwhile, in the new class of Lobo football commits, one player in particular already has roots in the cherry and silver. Jer’marius Lewis is the nephew of former Lobo and NFL defensive back, Glover Quin. “He is driven to be better than his uncle,” said Head Coach Danny Gonzales. “That’s all he talks about. He wants to be better than Glover, and Glover was sequential. Glover hit me up last April, like coach I got a nephew that’s really, really good, that’s going to be recruited big time, that I want to play at New Mexico and they came out and we had an official visit. Glover’s sister came who we met, during recruiting the first time. The legacy of Lobo football helped on that one and that’s outstanding.”

The Lobos still have eight more scholarships to give out and are expected to fill them out by January.