Sports Desk: Lobos quarterback will be a game time decision

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM starting quarterback Terry Wilson attended practice Tuesday, still experiencing swelling and soreness in his nonthrowing elbow that he dislocated in a loss at San Diego State over the weekend. Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales said it will be a game-time decision on whether Wilson will play when the Lobos host Colorado State Saturday.

“He wants to play, I know that,” said Gonzales. “We’ll decide on Saturday what’s the best thing for him and our football team. I mean I won’t put him out there if there is a chance that he’s not ready.”

Wilson was scheduled for an MRI for the injury on Tuesday. “I don’t think it will be right for me to just go back out there and play if I’m not all the way healthy,” said Wilson. “Anything can happen if I fall back on that arm or land on it the wrong way.” If Wilson is not able to go, freshman CJ Montes will start under center.

“You know, I always prepare like I’m going to play, whether it’s fall camp, I come in first string, fourth string,” said Montes. “I always prepare like I’m going to play. I feel like I’ve prepared to the best of my abilities.”

There is a chance that Isaiah Chavez could also play Saturday. The Rio Rancho product has special packages available in the Lobos game plan. He is the only quarterback on the roster that has won a Mountain West Conference game. In fact, Chavez is 2-0 dating back to last season. “You know, in my mind, I just want to get a team dub,” said Chavez. “I don’t even care about me being undefeated or me going in. If we get our first dub in conference, that will be perfect.”

Saturday’s game against the Lobos and Colorado State starts at 5 p.m. at University Stadium.

In other sports news, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros are headed to the American League Championship Series for the fifth consecutive year. The Astros defeated the Chicago White Sox 10-1 to win their American League Divisional Series 3-1.

UNM women’s basketball has a talented new forward in Paula Reus. “Paula can do a lot of different things. She can score at every level, really, really shoot the three,” said UNM head coach Mike Bradbury. “She can put it on the floor and she’s probably the best passer on the team. She’s got a chance to be really special.”

The freshman from Spain will only add to the mix of a team that won the Mountain West regular-season title, despite playing nearly the entire season on the road due to COVID-19.

Former New Mexico State forward Jemarrio Jones has found an NBA home for training camp. The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks have signed Jones to a nonguaranteed training camp deal.

UNM women’s soccer returns to the road Thursday. The Lobos are at San Jose State Thursday and Fresno State on Sunday. The defending Mountain West champion Lobos are on top of the conference with a 4-1-1 record, identical to the league record of Fresno State.

“Fresno, in my opinion, is probably one of the best teams in the country right now, if not the best,” said UNM head coach Heather Dyche. “So, they’re two road games that we need to find some kind of points out of, hopefully, more than one.”