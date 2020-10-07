Sports Desk: Lobos quarterback competition is tight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The preparation to make an October 24 opening date on the road continued for the University of New Mexico football team Tuesday. “We are nowhere near ready to play,” said UNM head coach Danny Gonzales.

The Lobos practiced in pads for the first time since March. Gonzales is still looking over his quarterbacks to decided who will be the game day starter. The race has been a tight one with a redshirt, sophomore Trae Hall, getting the bulk of the snaps over last year’s starter Tevaka Tuiotti. “Trae is really spinning the ball well and he’s really come to his own on leadership,” said Gonzales.

Quarterback Brandt Hughes is out. Hughes will miss the 2020 season with the Lobos because of a shoulder injury that will require surgery.

In other sports news, the Houston Astros beat the Oakland A’s 5-2 to take two games to none lead in the ALDS. The first game of the NLDS between Miami and Atlanta ended in favor of the Braves 9-5.

Lastly, Maurice Greene is a talented fighter in the octagon, but it is what he does in his spare time that is unique. “My stitches are impeccable,” said Greene. His stitches started out of a need to make his own clothes at a time when Greene was overweight. He is the latest fighter to join Jackson and Wink Academy and is known as “The Crochet Boss.”