Sports Desk: Lobos QB Tevaka Tuioti proving himself one game at a time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He didn’t get the final result he wanted in his first game of the 2020 season but the University of New Mexico’s starting quarterback Tevaka Tuioti’s performance, in a loss against San Jose State, convinced first-year head coach Danny Gonzales of his toughness.

“I said I’m proud of you,” said Gonzales. “I’m proud of you for the way you played. I’m proud of you for the leadership of our program and you proved to a stubborn old man that your opinion can change. I don’t think Tevaka’s soft. I think Tevaka’s a tough guy that is the right quarterback to lead our football team.”

The redshirt junior has been injured often during his Lobo career which caused some to question whether he was a soft player. Tuioti has the most experience under center for the Lobos and will be expected to be on the field as much as possible. “Coach Gonzales, he has high expectations,” said Tuioti. “Just being a tough person in general, that’s just his name, his main focus for the team. To me, it’s not about being tough all the time, just when I have to be. So, I will do for the team whatever it takes to get a win.” The Lobos are in Hawaii Saturday.

In other news, the Denver Broncos canceled another practice due to COVID-19 Wednesday. The team did so out of precaution after Broncos executives John Elway and Joe Ellis tested positive Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Valley Vikings have filled their boy’s basketball head coaching vacancy. William E.Z. Panas was elevated to head coach this week. Panas has been with the program for over a decade. He replaces Joe Coleman, who decided to retire at the end of last season.

Lastly, some of the best high school softball players in the state signed letters of intent Wednesday. St. Pius graduate Hailey Baca is headed to Lamar College in Colorado. Eldorado graduate Mikaela Payne will play at Yavapai College in Arizona. Volcano Vista graduate Neleah Hibben is head to Aurora University in Illinois.

Local Sports News