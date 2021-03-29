Sports Desk: Lobos pitcher Tristin Lively picks up MW weekly honor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For the third straight week the Mountain West Pitcher of the Week is wearing University of New Mexico Lobos cherry and silver. Right-handed junior pitcher, Tristin Lively, struck out six batters and allowed just two hits in a 5-1 victory over Nevada this past weekend.

The only run from the Wolfpack came in the first inning. Lively shut the Wolfpack down the rest of the way. “We think if Lively is on the mound we feel like we get better and most teams get worse,” said UNM Head Coach Ray Birmingham. “He had to grow. He wasn’t very good when he got here. His pitching coach Brandon Higelin helped him a lot. Now, he’s confident. Now, he’s getting it done. Now, he’s a big draft pick.”

Lively, a native of Las Cruces currently leads the Mountain West in opposing batting average (.171). The Lobos, 8-11 overall and 6-6 in the Mountain West return to league play April 2 in a three-game series at San Diego State.

In other sports news, while Lobos offensive lineman Kyle Stapley heals multiple injuries from last season, Isaak Gutierrez has filled in the center position for Stapley during spring football and has done solid work. Gutierrez can play multiple positions on the offensive line. Stapley has been helping Gutierrez, who mostly plays at guard, adjust.

“The most challenging thing about it is all of the communication that happens throughout the O-line,” said Gutierrez. “Before every play, we just basically, have to ID all the defense, ID out the fronts. A whole lot of talking going on. It’s best to just go on the run and be comfortable, communicate with your brothers, work with them.”

The Lobos will wrap up spring football Saturday with the annual cherry and silver game.

Meanwhile, Albuquerque High boys soccer took the field against the West Mesa Mustangs Monday. The defending state 5A champion Bulldogs won 4-0 to improve to a 4-0 record.

Lastly, Jon Jones said he wants to be compensated properly, if he is to face new UFC heavyweight champion Francis Nganou. The fight would be the first at heavyweight for the former UFC light heavyweight champion. Jones and UFC president Dana White are far off from a deal that would satisfy both of them. In fact, Jones went on social media and asked the UFC to release him.