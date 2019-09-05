Sports Desk: Lobos open football practice; Jones dreams of big final season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos football practice was open to the media for the first half-hour of practice Wednesday.

Players and coaches were not made available for interviews. Practice was closed the prior two days, on the heels of a serious medical incident involving Head Coach Bob Davie.

Former La Cueva football star Javohn Jones is in his final season with the Lobos. The talented running back has been patient as he waited for more opportunities to play.

It was never his talent holding him back.

“I’ve had injuries in the past,” said Jones. “I’ve had to battle injuries, so that kind of limited what I could do in the past. This year, I’ve stayed healthy, stayed patient, and I feel like it’s my time now.”

Jones had three carries for 11 yards in the Lobos’ season-opening victory over Sam Houston State last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has come to terms on a new six-year extension that will pay him $90 million. His total package that runs through the 2026 season makes it a total of $100 million, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

Switching gears, New Mexico State Basketball Coach Chris Jans started his job with the Aggies playing catch on the recruiting trail back in 2017. He has since continued to stock the Aggies with players, and now has a group that is familiar with one another and what he likes to do.

“Since I’ve arrived, we haven’t had this type of returnees yet, and so it’s nice not having to explain every drill, every term, every play,” said Jans. “We got nine of our top 11, 12 guys back from a team that won 30 games, so that’s encouraging too.”

The seasons starts against Western New Mexico on November 5.

Voting for the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame next class has started online at the organization’s website and on its Facebook page.

The great northwest road trip continues for Lobo women’s soccer. Heather Dyche’s team is at Oregon State Thursday. The Lobos hope to end a two-game slide that started when they upset then nationally-ranked Texas Tech last month.

“Our goal for this team is to play the best and test ourselves and get better,” said Dyche. “We want to be a team that can win the conference again. So, that’s our goal.”

Match time is Thursday night is 8 p.m.