Sports Desk: Lobos next football opponent rested and waiting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time this season, the University of New Mexico Lobos football team finds themselves looking to shake off the stench of a loss. The Lobos will head into its game against the UTEP Miners craving victory after last week’s 34-0 loss at Texas A&M.

The 2-1 Lobos will find a 2-1 Miners team that is rested with some players returning from injury. The Miners went into an open week after a loss to Boise State. UTEP Head Coach Dana Dimel said the time off did his team a lot of good. “This open week was a much, much needed time for us, to get ourselves healthier, to get ourselves back on track, give ourselves time to prepare for a team that’s a very difficult preparation,” said Dimel. “Timing was really good for us to have New Mexico because they do a nice job and do a good job making you have to prepare for multiple things with their defensive system.” The Lobos and Miners have a 7 p.m. start time in El Paso, Texas Saturday.

In other sports news, the Lobos Mountain West Conference opener against Air Force has a start time and broadcast information. The Lobos and Falcons are set for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff in Albuquerque on Oct. 2. The game will be broadcast on FS2.

New Mexico State backup quarterback Dino Maldonado has been named the College Sports Madness Independent Offensive Player of the Week. Maldonado completed 24-of-32 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday’s 43-35 victory over South Carolina State. The win marked the Aggies’ first this season.

The Football Friday Night Spirit Stick is in week 6. Miyamura, Capital, Moriarty, and Belen are in this week’s poll.

Las Cruces High basketball coach and former NMSU Aggies guard William Benjamin is remembering former coach, Neil McCarthy. The former Aggies head coach died in his sleep Saturday. Benjamin credits coach McCarthy with some of the successes he has had in his life. McCarthy was 81 years old.

Sibling rivalry had its place on the pitch last Saturday as the brothers Wehan squared off in a USL Championships soccer match. Chris Wehan, a midfielder with New Mexico United, got the better of his little brother in a 2-1 win over Real Monarchs. Charlie Wehan scored an equalizer goal against New Mexico, but big brother Chris scored the game-winner for New Mexico.