Sports Desk: Lobos need a win against Nevada

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico will welcome back former head coaches Steve Alford and Craig Neal Tuesday. They will both be in Nevada Wolfpack blue, facing a Lobo team that has experienced a roller coaster ride of a season since losing two starters.

At full strength, the Lobos got off to a promising start to the season and even protected the home court well, jumping out to a 13-0 record. That has changed.

The Lobos took their second home setback at the hands of UNLV this past weekend. Winning against Alford, Neal and Nevada would definitely please the fan base and it could do some good for a Lobo team just trying to find it’s way again.

“We obviously got to get back in the win column right now,” said Lobos Head Coach Paul Weir. “It’s been a tough month, whatever it’s been, a month and a half or so. I still believe in our guys. I hope they still believe in each other and we can still find a way to get a win here at some point.”

They have had at least five Mountain West Conference losses that were one possession from going the other way.

Meanwhile, the Lobo women’s basketball team seems to have found a reversal of fortune two of the last three games. Jaedyn De La Cerda continues to have the hot hand for the team and has been the Lobos leading scorer in league play with over 13 points per game.

“I just started having more confidence in myself,” said De La Cerda. “After having a couple of players leave, spots needed to be filled, pieces of the puzzle, stuff like that. I took a big leap and decided to try and take the role of that.” The Lobos are at Nevada Wednesday.

UNM head football coach Danny Gonzales’ first staff with the Lobos is complete with two more hires. Jordan Salkin comes to New Mexico from the University of Texas.

He will coach quarterbacks. Jerome Haywood comes from San Diego State. He will coach the defensive line. Spring football starts March 2.

The defending two time CIF Champion Duke City Gladiators will enter the Indoor Football League with an IFL Hall of Fame player guiding them. Cornelius “Pig” Brown played seven years in the league.

“I think that is an advantage that I have as a coach. I can actually relate to those guys and kind of help those guys get through the things that I went through when I was playing,” said Brown.

The Duke City Gladiators home portion of the schedule begins in April.

Lastly, the website, ‘Sportsbetting.ag,’ is taking odds on which Houston Astros players will take an intentional pitch to the body this season. The sign-stealing scandal that has tainted the Astros 2017 World Series championship continues to draw ire from players in the league.

One day after being named Collegiate Baseball national hitter of the week New Mexico State slugger Nick Gonzales receives another honor. Gonzales has been named the Perfect Game/Rawlings Player of the Week.