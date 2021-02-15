Sports Desk: Lobos men’s basketball ready to resume conference play

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – They haven’t played a basketball game since a loss at Fresno State on January 30. The Lobo men’s basketball team will finally get that opportunity at the Air Force Academy when they host the Wyoming Cowboys in a two-game series starting Wednesday.

“If there’s a concern I have it’s probably about the layoff,” said Lobos Head Coach Paul Weir. “It’s probably more about this much time between games for such a younger group of guys, but I feel good. I feel good about where these guys are at, the attitudes they bring every day in the midst of some challenging situations and I’m hopeful that when we play Wyoming going forward, we’ll be competitive as we can possibly be.”

Some of the challenging situations have included playing the entire season on the road due to COVID-19. Weir would not say what players would be available for the Wyoming series but injuries to Saquan Singleton and Rod Brown continue to linger. Weir said he wasn’t sure if he wanted to put the players on the floor without them being one hundred percent. He did leave a window for him to possibly play both if need be. As he continues to try and navigate through a pandemic riddled season loaded with losses, Weir is getting heat from fans critical of the team’s performance.

KRQE Sports asked the fourth year Lobo coach if he felt like he had a future with the program after this season. “There’s really not a lot of time for me to sit around and think about things like that,” said Weir. “As I said before, it’s not my decision. Until that decision comes, you just work as hard as you possibly can every day with the team to give them the best experience they can possibly have.”

In other sports news, the New Mexico Activities Association said 20 of 160 schools have opted out of athletic competition in the spring. The NMAA is waiting for some of the larger school districts to decide if they will compete. Some of those schools have board meetings this week to make a final decision. Once all of the schools are accounted for, the NMAA will make a master schedule for competition. Football was postponed in the fall due to COVID-19. The first football game is scheduled for March 6 for those schools that have also had the hybrid learning model for at least two weeks.

Meanwhile, the New Mexico United Academy will host tryouts on March 13 and March 14. A location for the tryouts has not yet been announced. Each one-day session will be limited to 50 participants.

New Mexico boxer Jason Sanchez has returned to Albuquerque with a rematch on his mind. Sanchez lost a very close ten round majority decision to NABF featherweight champion Adam Lopez last Saturday. “I’ve been getting a lot of messages and stuff from social media, telling me that I won the fight,” said Sanchez.

Lastly, Carlos Trujillo grew up playing football and competing in wrestling in school. He traded that in for an opportunity behind the wheel. Trujillo entered the world of trophy truck racing ten years ago. Trujillo has been hooked ever since.