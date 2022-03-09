ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM men’s basketball season is over. The Lobos lost 72-79 to the Steve Alford led Nevada Wolf Pack in the opening round of the Mountain West Tournament on Wednesday.

“It’s been a year, I wouldn’t change anything about this year,” said Jamal Mashburn Jr. “I don’t hold any regrets. I think everything that we’ve been through and I have been through has been a learning experience. So, we can only get better and keep moving forward.”

Meanwhile the women’s team is also coming off a loss in the tournament. The Lobos lost 71-82 to Colorado State in the semi final round. Its unlikely that UNM will make the NCAA tournament, however there are still postseason opportunities such as the NIT.

“Losing this game it hurt,” Shai McGruder said. “Like, it hurt us all, but the season isn’t over yet. We have more games to still play.”

In other news, the state’s leading scorer in high school basketball was named the Gatorade New Mexico Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Bernalillo’s Juliana Aragon not only averaged 30 points per game, but she averaged 8 assists per game, which also led the state. The senior point guard helped the Spartans to a 24-1 record and a three seed in the state tournament. Bernalillo will play Gallup in the quarterfinal round at 7:30 p.m. in the Pit.

Also, Albuquerque fighter Diego Sanchez is prepping for a fight on Saturday night in the Eagle FC Main Event. Sanchez’ car was broken into on Tuesday night, but he is not letting the negative news bring him down and is keeping his focus on the fight.

“I am here to make a statement and show my skillsets and just go out there and show the world that, yeah I am Diego Sanchez and I am a legend.”

New Mexico’s Ray Borg is also on the card which is set for 4 p.m.