ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team took Nevada to the wire for the second time this season. UNM lost to the Wolf Pack for the second time, as Kenan Blackshear beat the buzzer to beat the Lobos 76-75.

“A heartbreaker,” coach Pitino said. “That ball sat on the rim for a long time. I thought our guys did an amazing job in the second half defensively, much, much better. We fought our butts off rebounding the basketball. We got to the free throw line. It’s just one of those deals where the ball kind of rolled their way.”

The loss puts UNM at 19-5 overall and 6-5 in Mountain West play. The Lobos now sit at 5th place in conference standings with seven games remaining before the conference tournament.

Meanwhile the Lobo women’s team is set to hit the road for a game against Boise State on Thursday. The game has a 6:30 p.m. tipoff and will stream on the Mountain West Network.