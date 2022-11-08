ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team is currently on a losing streak and penalties during pivotal points in those games has been a common theme.

“We got to coach them better to continue to have a chance,” coach Gonzales said. “Now, the next three games are going to be exactly like the last five. If we don’t make crucial mistakes in key moments of the game, we’re going to have opportunities to win all of them. If we make the same crucial mistakes than we’re going to get the same result.”

In other news, the UNM men’s basketball team got a win in their season opener against Southern Utah. The Thunderbirds gave the Lobos a challenge, which coach Pitino could see happening for a while.

“I told our guys winning is hard,” said Pitino. “And, now that we have, we haven’t arrived, but we have a little bit of a rep. I think people know that we’re better than last year and I think Southern Utah thought if we can win that game that’s going to be big. So, our guys have to know that there’s not going to be any easy games.”