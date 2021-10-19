Sports Desk: Lobos looking for a spark on offense

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The production on offense that got the University of New Mexico Lobos off to a 2-0 start this season appears to have pulled over and put itself in the park. After scoring 61 total points the first two weeks of the season the Lobos have only managed a total of 24 points the last five weeks, leading to five straight losses.

“Really disappointed in what we’re doing on offense production-wise,” said UNM head coach Danny Gonzales. “That’s 69 yards on offense is horrendous. We got to get back to the basics and the fundamentals of blocking people and trying to run the football.” The 69 yards of total offense came in the Lobo’s last game, a 36-7 home loss against Colorado State.

It didn’t help that a true freshman started under center for the Lobos for the injury Terry Wilson. However, the Lobos problems started before Wilson dislocated his shoulder in a loss at San Diego State. The lack of production started in week three, when the Lobos were shutout by Texas A&M. Their highest point total since, for a single game, has been 13.

“As an offense, we need to get in the habit of making plays,” said UNM running back Bobby Cole. “We need to get in the habit of winning in a dominant position. We need to do everything right. We got to get back to the grindstone man. You know, when things get hard in life, it’s easy to point the finger, you know. We got to get it the hard way. It just takes one game for you guys to figure out okay, this is what we’ve been missing. That’s what we’re looking for this week. We are hoping this is a game where we kind of figure it out.”

The Lobos are at Wyoming Saturday. The status of quarterback Terry Wilson remains uncertain. CJ Montes started for Wilson against Colorado State and struggled to a 0.04 quarterback rating with only 11 yards passing that included a pair of interceptions and a fumble. Isaiah Chavez, who recently returned from injury, played on the last series of the game. It was Chavez who played under center the last time the Lobos faced Wyoming and came away with a win.

In fact, Chavez remains the only quarterback for the Lobos who has a 2-0 record, dating back to last season. There is a chance he will get a chance Saturday to recreate the magic he brought to the team last year. “He’s a true competitor,” said Gonzales. “It doesn’t matter what it is, he wants to win. He wants to compete to win in whatever it is. We really missed him when he was out with a concussion because there were four weeks he wasn’t allowed to be outside at practice. So, it’s been unbelievable to have his presence back on the sideline. If he’s the best one on Saturday, he will play.”

In other sports news, the New Mexico Military Institute Broncos are ranked in the top five nationally. The Broncos are in the 5th position in the latest NJCAA D1 Football Poll.

The UNM women’s cross country team is ranked number one in the NCAA D1 Women’s Cross Country Poll for the first time since October of 2018. The Lobos will host the Mountain West Cross Country Championships on Oct. 29 at UNM north golf course.

Meanwhile, New Mexico United returns to the pitch Wednesday to host San Antonio FC. New Mexico still clings to the fourth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference Mountain Division with three games to play. Wednesday’s game at Isotopes Park starts at 7 p.m.

Lastly, the WAC Preseason Men’s Basketball Coaches and Media polls list New Mexico State as the league favorite. The Aggies will start their season hosting UC Irvine on Nov. 9.