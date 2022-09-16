ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following their first two games, the UNM defense ranks 7th in the country. The offense on the other hand, ranks 121 out of 131. The team knows how important it is to get the offense rolling against UTEP on Saturday.

“It’s just focus,” QB Miles Kendrick said. “I just think, coming out with a little more focus, coming out with a little more energy. I think that’s the biggest thing right now just our focus and energy coming out. I think that will intern allow us to start a little bit faster and get a couple of first downs and get the game going.”

In other news, former Lobo football player and high school coach Alfredo Martinez died last week. A memorial service will take place in the West Mesa high school auditorium on Saturday, September 24 at 1 p.m.

The New Mexico State football team is still seeking its first win of the season. It will be a tough task for the Aggies this week as the team travels to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers. but coach Kill believes anything can happen

“You have to play every week and it’s the best team on that week, on that week, on that day is going to win, the best team on that day and there’s a lot of stuff that can happen on that day,” Kill said. “You might get every tipped ball. You might get an onside kick. You might get whatever those three schools got, but everything just falls your way.”

Also, local boxer Jose Sanchez is set to return to the ring following a year absence. He is fighting Jahi Tucker which will be a big test, but he believes he has what it takes to come out victorious.

“He’s tough, he’s undefeated,” said Sanchez. “He has speed, I feel like I’m stronger, so it’s going to be a good fight. Even though it’s been a year, I’ve been training, so I’m ready. I’m ready to go out there and show everyone.”