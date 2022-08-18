ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a big day at the plate for Houston Astros third baseman and former Albuquerque Academy standout Alex Bregman. In the Astros Thursday matinee game against the White Sox, Bregman tallied two home runs, two doubles, six RBI and four runs scored during Houston’s 21-5 win.

In other news, UNM football running back Nathaniel Jones is coming off a redshirt season in 2021. Now he is ready to release his skills on opposing defenses as he appears to be one of the top guys in the Lobo backfield. With a revamped offensive line and a plethora of talent in the running back room, the Lobo ground game will be a strong suit for the offense.

“As a running back core, we have all flavors,” said Jones. “We have speed. We have power. We have vision. We have strength. Whatever you want, you can have it, literally.”

Meanwhile the first games for the high school football season begin on Thursday. One of the teams on Thursday’s slate, Valley, is being an era under new head coach Billy Cobos and he is excited for his first season leading the Vikings.

“I have a lot of backing from the community, from the administration, from the parents, and the kids especially,” he said. “I think they are believing in it and believe in the system. All that together just really excites me and I think we are on to something special this year.”

In other news, the first bare knuckle fight card in New Mexico’s history is just over two weeks away. Christine Ferea is defending her flyweight title against “Killa Bee” and she knows it is going to be a tough fight.

“I am holding the title, the world title, everybody wants this, everybody wants my spot,” she said. “So, I know she is coming with her best that night. I just think I have everything that it takes to be a champion and to beat her. Its going to be fight that bare knuckle never forgets and I think I am getting my first knockout. So, check it our.”