ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos are the 8th youngest team in college football and their lack of experience has shown. UNM allowed UNLV to come back from a 17-0 deficit, and playing with a lead and holding it is something that this team is still learning.

“When you’re building a program that has not had success, when something goes bad, multiple things and reactions happen, and we’re still trying to get over that,” Danny Gonzales said. “We need to win one of these games that are close down to the wire in order to progress.”

Following back-to-back losses, senior leaders on the team are using their upcoming games as an opportunity to show the younger players what it takes to be successful.

“I think a lot of people don’t know how to win yet and that’s the problem,” said Cody Moon. “They get down on themselves and don’t want to play anymore because we’re losing the game and they think there’s no shot of us coming back. So we just got to get past that hump and I think we’ll be alright.”

In addition, the offense will have to step up, as Danny Gonzales announced on Tuesday that starting tight end Trace Bruckler is out for the remainder of the season with a torn labrum in each shoulder. Bruckler injured his left shoulder during the Lobos spring practices and his other one during UNM’s game against LSU.

In other news, Lobo women’s basketball continues to work in the gym as the team trains for the new season. Offense is the focus as coach Bradbury plugs in the new pieces.

“I think we have gotten better this week, really focused in on offense this week and trying to make some improvements in that area, because we do have some new pieces,” coach Bradbury said. “Defensively we will be better, offensively we are still a little bit challenged and that’s why we are spending a lot of time on it this week.”

Also UNM women’s soccer is back in action at home this week. The Lobos are hosting Fresno State on Thursday.