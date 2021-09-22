Sports Desk: Lobos’ Joey Noble proved he belonged on the big stage last week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lobos football coach Danny Gonzales has consistently said that he thinks defensive end Joey Noble is one of the top defensive linemen in the Mountain West Conference. Noble proved his coach right on the road at nationally-ranked Texas A&M last week.

The Lobos were pounded 34-0 in the game but Noble had his name called often. He finished the game with four tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries. It was a solid performance against a very good team. “Joey Noble proved he can play in that league,” said Gonzales. “Joey noble has the confidence that our entire team needs to have. He was losing his mind on the sideline because he believed that we were going to go in there compete and win. He didn’t have enough teammates that believe the same thing. So, guys like him help, they help with that and Joey proved it. They couldn’t block him. They could not block Joey Noble.”

Noble never doubted that he would be able to be disruptive against the Aggies. “They suit up the pads the same way we do,” said Noble. “So, just playing my game and all it was is effort, attitude and want to.” The question is what will Noble do for an encore when the Lobos travel to El Paso for a Saturday game against the UTEP Miners this week?

“Just going to bring it again and treat it like any other team and just find my gaps, slip through and just keep working on our pass rush stuff,” said Noble. The Lobos and Miners hold identical 2-1 records.

In other sports news, New Mexico State will try to follow last week’s first win of the season with another one when they host Hawaii Saturday. The two teams will play twice this season with NMSU returning the favor in Hawaii in October.

“They got a lot of playmakers on offense, quarterback is really dynamic,” said NMSU head coach Doug Martin. “They just got beat by a really good San Jose State team 17-14. This is going to be a tremendous task and challenge for our guys, but hopefully, they got a little confidence from last week and see if we can play a little bit better this week.”

The game time starts at 6 p.m. in Las Cruces on Saturday.

New Mexico United has hired its first-ever director of player personnel. Itamar Keinan will lead scouting efforts for New Mexico United in the United States and internationally and will represent New Mexico United – alongside Head Coach and Technical Director Troy Lesesne – in contract negotiations with players.

The Santa Fe High Demons boys’ soccer team improved its record to 10-1 with a 4-0 victory over last year’s Class 5A runner-up Albuquerque High on Wednesday.

Lastly, UNM Lobo women’s volleyball is 10-2 after a 3-0 sweep of Air Force Tuesday night. The game was the Mountain West Conference opener for the Lobos. The Lobos will host Fresno State on Thursday.