ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football program officially introduced Bryant Vincent as the team’s new offensive coordinator, as well as other position coaching changes.

“I think this place is a gold mine,” said Vincent. “I think when you have the leadership that we have here. We’ve played really good defense, played really good in the kicking game. This is an opportunity to get the offensive phase up to the other two phases and put it together as a team.”

Vincent is bringing Cam Blankenship as OLe coach, Cornelius Williams as WR coach and Joe Scelfo as TE coach. In addition, Vincent’s quarterback at UAB, Dylan Hopkins, has transferred to UNM.

Meanwhile, the Isotopes also announced coaching changes on Friday. Pedro Lopez has been promoted from bench coach to manager, becoming the 8th in team history.

“Seeing so many fans come to the games and you know, the fan support and fan base, and not being able to win as many games for some reason,” said Lopez. “Hopefully we can set a winning culture and hopefully we can get the city of Albuquerque what they deserve and the fans, which is a championship.”

In other news, Diego Sanchez is getting ready for his bare knuckle fighting debut against Austin Trout. It is a different style of fighting for Sanchez, but he is excited for the challenge.

“He is a tremendous champion level boxer and that is why I love this fight so much,” Sanchez said. “We are taking off our UFC gloves, we are taking off our boxing gloves, and we are getting primal.”