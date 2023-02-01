ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team is back on the court Wednesday night for a game against Utah State. The second half of conference play begins with both the Lobos and Aggies at 6-3 in league play.

“If I’m not mistaken they haven’t had a quad one win yet,” said Josiah Allick. “And, so, they’re also looking at this game as an opportunity to kind of start the process of building a selection Sunday resume.”

In other news, the Lobo football team added five more players on Wednesday. The additions include three offensive linemen and two defensive backs which brings the signing class to 34.

Meanwhile plenty of high school athletes from the metro signed their national letter of intent on Wednesday.