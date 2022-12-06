ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The undefeated UNM men’s basketball team is back in action on Tuesday night hosting Western New Mexico. While the Mustangs aren’t the toughest competition the Lobos will face this season, UNM is using the night as another chance to get back in the Pit in front of their fans.

“I approach this game like I do every other game,” coach Pitino said. “They’re all important. So, can we find a way to right off the jump, play our best basketball, get better as the game goes on? We’ll see. I don’t really plan on, alright let’s build a lead so we can get these other guys in. I’ve never been that way. Anybody can beat anybody.”

In other news, UNM safety AJ Haulcy earned another postseason award. Haulcy was already named PFF All-American and second team All-Mountain West, and he was named to the CFN Freshman All-American team on Tuesday.

“Just putting me in so early, you know that helped me mature faster, I always loved the game growing up, playing football and things like that,” said Haulcy. “So when I’m on the field, I feel like it’s my time.”

Also, Austin Yearwood is returning to New Mexico United in 2023. The defender signed a one year contract extension bringing him to five years with the club.

“I mean there are multiple reasons I want to come back to New Mexico,” Yearwood said. “I’ve enjoyed some of the best years of my career here, like individually, playing wise. I love New Mexico as a state. I love Albuquerque as a city.”