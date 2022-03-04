ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team is prepping for its last home game of the season on Saturday against UNLV. The last matchup between the two teams wasn’t much of a contest as the Rebels won by 29, but this time around, UNM wants to send its seniors off with a victory.

“Definitely owe them, especially what happened at their place,” said Saquan Singleton. “You know, it’s going to be a good time for me and the seniors, Jordan and Clay, but at the same time we got to lock in with UNLV.”

Saturday’s game will have a late tipoff time of 9 p.m. and will be broadcast on FS1. Senior day festivities will begin around 20 minutes prior to tip.

Meanwhile the Lobo women’s team is prepping for the Mountain West tournament beginning on Monday. UNM was granted the two seed and will play in the quarterfinals against either San Diego State or Boise State. The Lobos have five senior on the roster who are going for it all in their final year.

“Its my last year and I want to make the most of it,” Antonia Anderson said. “When I decided to come back I posted unfinished business and I mean that. So, I want to go up there, take care of business, and take it as far as we can.”

“I mean, we are going to play those 5 seniors until they cant play anymore,” said coach Bradbury. “So, we will rely on all of them and see how far that takes us.”

In other news, the girls high school state basketball tournament begins on Friday night. The last time Volcano Vista was in the tournament, future Lobo, Natalia Chavez, hit a buzzer beater to give the Hawks the class 5-A title. Since then, Volcano has gone 25-0 and is looking to run it back in 2022.

“We’re undefeated right now and everybody wants to beat us,” said Chaves. “So, I mean it’s not going to be easy going into the state tournament. We’re going to have a lot of challenges.”

“We have a target on our back since we’re number one and we just need to work hard to keep it that way and just to prove to everybody what we’re capable of,” Jaelyn Bates said.

Also, football spring practices have impressed senior leadership. Jerrick Reed is returning for an additional year thanks to the COVID season, and he has seen many changes for the better in 2022.

“Guys are coachable, you know,” Reed said. “It’s not people who think they’re bigger than the program here. You know, it’s guys who want to learn, want to be coached, just want to be great and win games. I feel like that’s a great start because in the past we’ve had guys that thought they were better than the team, better than the program and just thought that they were bigger than themselves basically.”

Lobo spring practices will continue for another week. The team will have a scrimmage open to the public on Saturday beginning at 9:30 a.m.