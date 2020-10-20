Sports Desk: Lobos hoping to end losing streak against Colorado State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West football season will begin with the New Mexico Lobos trying to get a victory against a team that has dominated the last decade of meetings between the two clubs.

The season opener at the Colorado State Rams will also mark the debut of Lobos football coach Danny Gonzales. He has been reminding the team of its awful mark against the Rams since arriving at New Mexico. “They’ve won ten in a row,” said the University of New Mexico offensive lineman Kyle Stapley. “We’ve got to change that.”

Defensively, the Lobos allowed 37 points per game last season under the former coaching staff. Gonzales has been trying to change the culture to one of toughness since arriving. He will find out how much of that message has been absorbed when his team lines up against the Rams on Oct. 24. “Between the ten straight losses to CSU and 15 straight conference losses, it’s embarrassing and I hope it bothers them,” said Gonzales. “It should be in their gut. Any competitor, it should bother them like crazy.”

The Lobos and Colorado State will play on FS2. The game is at 7 p.m. The following week the Lobos are hosting San Jose State. The October 31 game will not have fans and will be broadcast on FS1 at 5 p.m.

In other sports news, Cibola Cougars sophomore quarterback Aden Chavez has been invited to Elite 11, the nation’s premier high school quarterback competition; The event is in Chicago, Illinois on October 31.

The Kansas City Chiefs got two touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes in a 26-17 victory at the Buffalo Bills Monday.

Two men with New Mexico ties will be part of the World Series Tuesday. Ron Porterfield is a former St. Michaels quarterback and New Mexico State Aggie. Porterfield is the current Director of Player Health with the Los Angeles Dodgers. His buddy, Michael Sandoval, an NMSU Aggies graduate from Raton, has the same exact job with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Lastly, New Mexico’s Jason Irwin is the Legends oval national champion. Irwin picked up the title at the Legends Asphalt National over the weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is his second national title on an oval. Irwin won back in 2014. He also has a Legends National Road Course title. He will race for his second road course national championship title in Atlanta in about three weeks.

