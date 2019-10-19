Sports Desk: Lobos hope they can protect the football at Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos feel like their football record would be better this season if it wasn’t for self-inflicted wounds.

The 2-4 Lobos have a problem protecting the football. When it comes to interceptions, only one team in all of FBS football has thrown more than the Lobos. The Lobos have 11.

New Mexico State has tossed up 12 picks this season.

“If you think about it too much you kind of overdo it sometimes,” said Lobos quarterback Sheriron Jones. “I think at this stage, it’s protect the football or nothing.”

Defensively, the Lobos have struggled in the secondary giving up over 390 passing yards per game. That number is the worst in NCAA FBS football.

“We are under siege…and it’s not going to stop because of some match up situations, because of some youth in the secondary, because of some size in the secondary,” said UNM head coach Bob Davie.

The Lobos and Wyoming have a 1 p.m. start time in Laramie on Saturday.

Lobo basketball fans are expecting a lot from a team that appears to be loaded with talent and picked to finish third in the Mountain West this season.

“I mean, I feel pressure to win every day,” said UNM head coach Paul Weir. “Last year was obviously really hard on me personally, independent of what it did to other people, but I want to win. We want to win yesterday, and I hope this year will be a win and win big. I mean that’s the intent.”

The Lobos start the season at home hosting Eastern New Mexico on November 6.

New Mexico United will learn its playoff fate in the last game of the regular season. The United will host the Las Vegas Lights on Saturday. A win combined with a loss from either San Antonio or Los Angeles will put them in the postseason.

UNM women’s soccer is on the road again. The Lobos, currently tied for second in the Mountain West, will play Colorado College on Friday night at 7:00.

“It’s hard for them to be out of school and it’s hard for them to be out of bed,” said UNM head coach Heather Dyche. “To have two weeks in a row in conference on the road is unusual, so it’s going to test us a little bit, but I think we are up for it.”

Mitchell Parker is headed to Kentucky. The former Manzano High baseball standout announced his commitment to Kentucky on his Twitter page. Parker, who originally committed to Tennessee out of high school, went the community college route last season. He started 13 games for San Jacinto, where he went 6-0. He had 111 strikeouts in 64 innings and finished with an ERA of 1.50.