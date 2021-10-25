Sports Desk: Lobos’ guard Saquan Singleton out indefinitely with health issue

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Lobos senior guard Saquan Singleton is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with a heart abnormality. Singleton’s heart issue was revealed during a post-COVID-19 checkup. However, Singleton’s heart issue is not COVID-related.

“You know, basketball is Saquan’s life,” said UNM Head Coach Richard Pitino. “To take that away from him indefinitely is tough.” Pitino likes Singleton’s versatility on the court and planned to use him for major minutes this season. Singleton, who played and started in all of the Lobos 22 games in last year’s COVID shortened season, is one of the more experienced players on a young Lobos team.

“We are hopeful he’ll be back and we’ll circle back, the doctors will, whenever that may be and then they’ll make the decision moving forward. We are cautiously optimistic that it’s not season-ending or career-ending.”

The Lobos will hold a scrimmage at The Pit free to the public Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. The following day there will be an exhibition game of the Lobo women’s basketball team against Western Colorado. Sunday’s game time is at 2 p.m.

In other sports news, Lobos quarterback Isaiah Chavez is the Mountain West Freshman of the Week. Chavez led New Mexico to a 14-3 road victory at Wyoming this past weekend. Chavez set a Lobo record with a .909 completion percentage, going 10-for-11 for 112 yards and a touchdown. The .909 was the second-best completion percentage ever in a Mountain West game (minimum 10 completions). Chavez also led UNM with 49 yards on the ground.

New Mexico United needs to win out and needs RGV to lose at least one of the last two remaining games of the regular season to punch their ticket to the playoffs. New Mexico will host Real Monarchs in the final home game of the regular season Saturday. The game starts at 5 p.m.

Lastly, the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves will play game one of the World Series Tuesday. The game starts at 6 p.m. on Fox New Mexico.