Sports Desk: Lobos guard Keith McGee opting out for rest of season

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – University of New Mexico senior guard Keith McGee has decided not to finish the season, opting out and citing COVID-19 as the reason. McGee made the announcement on his Twitter account Wednesday. McGee said what the team has experienced, had a major impact on his mental and physical well being.

The Lobos have practiced and played on the road due to state health orders for COVID-19. The team has also struggled on the court and is currently in a six-game losing skid. McGee thanked teammates, coaches, and fans for the last three years. He played in eight games this season and averaged nearly six points and 15 minutes per game. McGee did not say if he would return for another season.

The Lobos will face Dixie State for the first time in St. George, Utah tonight. The Lobos are 3-6 while Dixie State is 4-2.

UNM swimming and diving have decided not to have a season and focus on the next, in 2021-2022. The Lobos have not been able to practice due to state health orders for COVID. The decision to not have a season was also supported by student-athletes.

WBO junior featherweight champion Angelo Leo is ready for his first title defense. Leo will face Stephen Fulton at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Jan. 23. Leo is fully recovered from COVID-19. “I feel great, honestly,” said Leo. “My lungs are good. My body feels good and I’m ready to go.” Leo is 20-0. Fulton is 19-0.

Grants High School receiver Bryan Hernandez has been invited to another bowl game for high school students. Hernandez has an invite to the Offensive-Defensive All American Bowl in Arlington, Texas Jan. 26 to Jan. 29.

