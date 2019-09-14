Sports Desk: Lobos guard against being overwhelmed at Notre Dame

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With their head coach, Bob Davie, forced to miss his homecoming at Notre Dame due to health reasons, the UNM Lobos football team will face the 7th-ranked team Saturday under the leadership of assistant coach Saga Tuitele.

Tuitele is serving as acting head coach. He has already talked to his team about not being overwhelmed when they enter the big-time atmosphere Notre Dame is known for.

“We know how special this game means to the university, to the Davie family,” said Tuitele. “But, we can’t be in too much of in awe. I know it’s a cliche, but you just got to take it one play at a time. We will do enough when we get there Friday to get all of the awe out of our players, out of their heads, out of their minds.”

Players sound excited about the opportunity and relish the fact that they are going in as an underdog.

“I like being the underdog,” said Lobos tight end Marcus Williams. “I like being counted out. It brings out the best in me. It brings out the best in my teammates. I think we are going to go out there and compete.”

Lobos defensive lineman Trent Sellers has his sights on an upset.

“Anything less than a win would be disappointing to us,” said Sellers. “We’re going to go out there. We’re going to play as hard as we can. We expect to win the ball game.”

The Lobos and Notre Dame have a 12:30 p.m. start time.

New Mexico State will get their game started at 6 p.m. Saturday when Rocky Long and the San Diego State Aztecs come to town. Long, a former UNM player and coach, led his team to its first-ever victory over UCLA last week.

The Duke City Gladiators served pulled pork sandwiches and officially announced the hiring of Pig Brown as new head coach Friday. Brown, a former player and coach in the Indoor Football League, will lead the Gladiators in their first year in the IFL.

Gladiators receiver Dello Davis is excited about the change.

“I’m proud of coach,” said Davis. “I played with him back in 2017. So I’m a player that played for him and a great coach. Like he said, he’s a defensive style, he’s hard-nosed. He’s an IFL legend.”

Brown played for seven seasons in the IFL and coached for four years in the league. His most recent stop was as the head coach of the Nebraska Danger.

New Mexico United returns to the pitch Saturday. The United is coming off a victory and currently sits in 9th place in the USL Championship Western Division. They will face the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the first of four home games.

“We have to have the same level of commitment and the same level of focus that we had when playing Oklahoma City,” said Head Coach Troy Lesesne. “I think when we step into a match with that type of determination, and we stick to our ethos, then I think we are a team that is extremely hard to beat.”

New Mexico United and Colorado Springs have a 7:30 p.m. start time Saturday night.

The UNM Volleyball team dropped to 2-6 Friday after a pair of losses at the Seattle Redhawk Tournament in Seattle, Washington on Friday.