ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Pitino and the Lobos are back on the court Monday night and are looking to win a second consecutive game against Mountain West opponents. It will be a challenge as UNM is on the road against two time defending league champion, San Diego State. “We got to be real physical,” said Jaelen Hose. “They’re a physical team. They’re so much bigger and older, at the same time. So, we just got to be physical, stick to the game plan and listen to what coach has to say.” Game time is 8 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on FS1.

In other news, former El Dorado Eagle and current Pittsburgh Steeler, Zach Gentry visited the KRQE Sports Office. Gentry is coming off his best season in the NFL, starting in all but two games this year. The tight end was primarily used as a blocker, but racked up 167 receiving yards on 19 receptions, including Ben Roethlisberger’s last career pass. “I mean I knew time was running out,” said Gentry. “I think there was 11 seconds on the clock when we ran that last play and we were out of timeouts. So, I pretty much knew right after I caught it the time was going to expire, but I was kicking because I thought maybe we would have time to get it up and spike and throw one in the end zone for him. So, I threw the ball to the official, but I’m sure he ended up with the ball somehow.” Gentry also discussed his NFL future, the super bowl and many other things.

Meanwhile, the New Mexico high school baseball season began on Monday. The defending class 5-A state champion La Cueva Bears have been told that their 2021 title does not count, but with seven starting position players returning for 2022, the team has something to prove. “I know especially last year, people probably think our title wasn’t completely legitimate since it was a shortened COVID year, but we’re going to prove to them that it definitely was,” said senior Greyson Long. I’ve heard from my friends at a couple other schools, that they just said like ‘we didn’t get to play a full series or anything,’ but I think we we’re better than them anyways.” The Bears season starts on February 22 against Sandia.