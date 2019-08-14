Sports Desk: Lobos freshman Chad Alexander runs like his favorite RB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday on the Sports Desk, Lobo football announced three of their games will be broadcast on AT&T Sportsnet. Those three games include two conference clashes, one with Air Force and one with Wyoming. The Lobos rivalry game with New Mexico State will also air on AT&T Sportsnet Sep. 21.

UNM freshman running back Chad Alexander was stirring up excitement among coaches before he hit the field for fall camp. The 5-foot-6 speedster was known on the football field in New Orleans as being explosive. He patterns his game after his favorite player, former NFL great Barry Sanders. He loves to watch videos of Sanders playing.

“I watch it every day, ” said Alexander. “I just see how he moves. I just mimic his runs and how he hit the holes. I try to do that same thing on the field.”

Alexander rushed for 1,084 yards on 118 carries with 17 rushing touchdowns as a senior for Landry-Walker High School last season.

UNM receiver Jay Griffin IV and NMSU running back Jason Huntley have been named to the 2019 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list. The list will be narrowed to 16 players in November and five finalists in December.

The Artesia Bulldogs will have their veteran quarterback playing under center once more, but the team will have a host of new faces. Jared Chester went to Artesia to explore if the Bulldogs will have what it takes to win a 31st state title.

The Lobo women’s soccer team was selected third in the Mountain West preseason coaches poll. Boise State is the favorite to win the conference. The Lobos won a share of the Mountain West regular-season crown last season, although Head Coach Heather Dyche doesn’t put much stock into preseason polls.

“I think until you get on the field and you prove it, over and over and over again, I think rankings are just talk.” said Dyche. “We were picked to finish eighth last year and won the regular season and lost in the conference finals. Until you prove it on the field, it’s just a piece of paper.”

The Lobos will play a pair of exhibition games starting with Colorado School of Mines Saturday at noon. The regular season starts Aug. 25 when the Lobos host Texas Tech at 7 p.m.