Sports Desk: Lobos football graduate manager puts himself back in the game

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bryson Carroll thought he had seen the last of his playing days in football. “Initially when we ended last season I had a heel spur,” said Carroll. “I had different things going on and mentally, I was in a state where I felt it was time for me to move on to coaching.”

The Lobo senior acted on his feelings, becoming a student manager. It didn’t last when he was needed on the field. “Two weekends ago, I was helping recruits on a weekend visit and the next day I was a player,” said Carroll. Take the former off of his name because Carroll is back on the Lobos roster as a quarterback.

When the team started to get thin at the position, due to injuries and to save a redshirt year for another player, head coach Danny Gonzales got an idea and shared what it was in a coaches meeting. “We got an option quarterback from high school that was recruited to be a quarterback here,” said Gonzales.

Kentucky transfer Terry Wilson started the season at quarterback but a dislocated elbow on his nonthrowing arm put him on the shelf and it hasn’t healed as fast as the Lobos would have liked. Quarterback C.J. Montes started after that but had a tough outing. The true freshman will sit out the remainder of the season to keep his redshirt status.

Quarterback Isaiah Chavez led the Lobos to a victory over Wyoming and suffered an ankle injury against Colorado State. Chavez is not one hundred percent but continues to play. Carroll will dress out for his second game of the season when the Lobos play at Boise State Saturday. He said he is starting to feel like himself on the football field. “I got open I think it was Thursday last week,” said Carroll. “It felt good. I haven’t done that in a very long time. I was like man I still got it.”

Carroll threw a pair of touchdown passes in the Lobos shortened season last year. Prior to that, he had his best year as a Lobo in 2019 during his red shirt sophomore season. Carroll played running back and was second in rushing for the Lobos with 536 yards and two touchdowns. There is a chance he could see some playing time before the season ends. “As Bryson gets comfortable, we’ll have some opportunities to get him in there,” said Gonzales. “Obviously, if Isaiah can’t go, he’s going to be the first one in.”

In other sports news, Lobos head football coach Danny Gonzales said Tuesday he doesn’t expect quarterback Terry Wilson, receiver Manny Logan-Greene and nose tackle Langston Murray back this season.

Lobo women’s basketball is hoping to improve to 3-0 Tuesday night. The Lobos host Prairie View A&M.

Meanwhile, the Lobo men’s basketball team improved to 2-1 Monday night with an 86-61 victory over Grambling State. Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House each finished with 18 points. House had eight steals. Javonte Johnson was one of five Lobos in double figures as he had his first double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Piedra Vista senior Quinn Yost proved he was one of the nation’s top junior golfers. Yost won the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship Monday.